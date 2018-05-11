Catching up with former KPLC senior reporter Harriet Green

If you are a longtime KPLC viewer you probably remember senior reporters. They covered stories on seniors across Southwest Louisiana.

But where are those reporters now? One of them still lives in Lake Charles and hasn't let life slow her down.

Harriet Green still makes what she calls her world-famous apple pie.

While she loves to bake, you might recognize Harriet from years ago.

For 16 years, she graced television screens across Southwest Louisiana as KPLC's very own senior reporter.

But being a reporter was something Harriet never actually considered.

"I never thought about it," she said. "In my day that was something women didn't do, you know."

When the call came out years ago for senior reporters, Harriet was one of three chosen for the job.

"We reported on seniors and the great pleasure about the job was I didn't have to ever report on anything bad," she said.

Out of the many stories Harriet's done over the years, her favorite was on a man who delivered her neighborhood's newspapers.

"I got my camera and I went out to Highway 90 where the newspaper was at two in the morning because that's when he stuffed his newspapers," she said. "He stood there and stuffed newspapers, and told me how he did it and then I raced home and caught him coming into the driveway and throwing papers. Then got in the back of the car with him and rode around, and he talked to me about doing it and it was just…I really enjoyed doing it."

She's proud she was able to share so many stories with viewers across Southwest Louisiana.

"We were able to show normal everyday people for the wonderful people that they actually are," she said.

These days Harriet bakes, gardens, and even takes mission trips to other countries, but one thing's for sure, life hasn't slowed her down one bit.

"I'm busier now than I ever was, and I can't really tell you what," she said. "I have children who are grown, grandchildren who are grown, and now I got two little great grandchildren that I play with sometimes "

But Harriet Green's life as a senior reporter is just like her apple pie — filled with all the good stuff.

"Sixteen years for people to allow you to come into their home, and talk to them," she said. "And after you talk to them for awhile you say 'hey that's good, and that was good to be able to do that.' "

Before Harriet was a reporter she taught foreign languages. Harriet was born in Cuba and is fluent in Spanish and three other languages.

