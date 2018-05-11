Murder suspect out of jail after bond reduced

A murder suspect is out of jail after his bond is reduced.

Derrick Ryan Small was held on a $1 million bond, but Judge Robert Wyatt cut his bond to $250,000 and late this afternoon he bonded out of jail.

He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jalen Handy in Westlake.

The conditions of Small's release will include electronic monitoring.

Small has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

