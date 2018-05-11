Defense attorneys ask that prosecutor be held in contempt

Defense attorneys for former Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief TJ Bell are trying to get prosecutor Hugo Holland held in contempt of court.

Bell is charged with abuse of office and malfeasance in office.

The request to hold Holland in contempt was filed by defense attorney Adam Johnson.

Johnson says in his motion that the state lied or misrepresented the facts in court concerning whether a deal had been offered to another defendant in the case, Jeanine Blaney. Defense attorneys also accuse Holland of withholding information favorable to Bell.

District Attorney John DeRosier says they have a code of professional conduct as prosecutors.

"We do not try cases in the media," he said. "We will resolve this case in court.

There's a hearing set June 1.

