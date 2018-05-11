Indictment claims Lake Charles man committed oral sexual battery on 3-year-old

A 67-year-old Lake Charles man was indicted on one count of oral sexual battery of a child Thursday in Calcasieu Parish.

John Henry Guion is accused of sexually abusing a child between August 2012 and November 2016, beginning when the child was 3.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating in February 2017 after receiving a complaint from a woman who said a pastor at her church had been touching the buttocks and attempting to kiss on the mouth her 8-year-old and her 13-year-old, according to the offense report.

