'I hate this budget:' Louisiana senators rework cut proposal

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana senators took their turn at crafting next year's budget with deep cuts across government, and declared they don't think the spending plan is workable if it passes.

The budget proposal passed by the Senate Finance Committee would shield nursing home residents from evictions and reverse many House-backed cuts to health services.

But to keep the plan in balance, senators propose slashing dollars for colleges, eliminating food stamps and making deep reductions across agencies.

Louisiana is expected to take in $648 million less in general state tax dollars next year, tied to expiring taxes.

Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur called the document a "pretend budget" that demonstrates the need for passing taxes in a special session. Even as he backed it, Sen. Mack "Bodi" White said: "I hate this budget."

