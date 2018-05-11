Louisiana lawmakers to study sexual harassment issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have created a study group to recommend ways to prevent sexual harassment in and around the Legislature.

Lawmakers will mainly comprise the 19-member Special Legislative Task Force on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment, along with members of their staff and lobbyists.

The task force will look at sexual harassment issues involving lawmakers, lobbyists and other people who come to the Louisiana Capitol to interact with lawmakers.

The House gave final passage to the legislation with an 83-0 vote Friday. The Senate earlier backed it with a 31-0 vote.

Task force findings and recommendations will be due Feb. 15, 2019.

The study is aimed at building on legislation passed earlier this week that requires Louisiana government agencies to enact policies against sexual harassment.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 38: www.legis.la.gov

