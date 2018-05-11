Authorities announce arrest in Hagan Street shooting

Lake Charles police have announced an arrest in connection with a shooting on Hagan Street Thursday evening.

William Murphree, 42, of Lake Charles, was arrested on one count of aggravated second-degree battery. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $10,000.

When police responded to the call in the 2600 block of Hagan Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest and a woman with superficial wounds to her shoulder and leg, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The woman was treated and released. The man is still being treated.

Kraus said the shooting was the result of a verbal argument between neighbors.

Det. Sgt. John Russell and Det. Hope Sanders are investigating.

