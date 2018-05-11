KPLC photographer named 2018 Media Partner in Tourism

KPLC photographer Antoine Aaron was named 2018 Media Partner in Tourism by the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau

KPLC photographer Antoine Aaron was named 2018 Media Partner in Tourism by the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau

KPLC photographer Antoine Aaron was named 2018 Media Partner in Tourism by the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau on Friday.

Aaron was honored for his work promoting Southwest Louisiana through his photos and videos.

He was also named Honorary Louisiana Ambassador by Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser for his "hard work and dedication to the State of Louisiana and promoting Louisiana as the best place to live, work and vacation."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.