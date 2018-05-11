Former Lake Charles teacher sentenced for indecent behavior with - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Lake Charles teacher sentenced for indecent behavior with juveniles

Sommer Nicole Odom. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Sommer Nicole Odom. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A former Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher has been sentenced for three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Sommer Odom, of Iowa, was arrested in April 2015 after a student's mother claimed Odom had inappropriate contact with her juvenile son on several occasions. She was fired shortly after her arrest.

The 38-year-old, who pleaded guilty to the charges, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended. Upon release she will be on four years supervised probation. She had faced up to 10 years in prison on each oral sexual battery charge, 5-10 years on each molestation charge and 10 years on the charge of sexual battery.

Mothers of two boys gave emotional testimony saying how Odom betrayed their trust and how the boys and families have suffered as prosecutor Denisse Parrales explains.

"She endeared herself to the families, developed what would be a trusting relationship and preyed upon that relationship   and preyed upon these children," said Parrales.

Back in 2012, while teaching she spoke on camera about a mission trip to Haiti.

"Going to get an opportunity to share the knowledge that we have here with them over there and just work with the children one on one," she said then.

But now Odom heads to prison.  Parrales says one of the boys was so traumatized he didn't go to high  school.

"She preyed on them as a trusted adult, and the effect that that had on these boys, these are the formative years, and the event was tremendous.  One of these victims did not attend high school," said Parrales.

In court, photos were submitted showing her at youth athletic events after being warned not to be around children. Parrales describes her as obstinate and belligerent.

"She really should not be around children.  That was a condition of her bond, basically.  But she doesn't believe that the rules apply to her.  She doesn't believe  she did anything wrong," said Parrales. 

Odom's attorney, Walt Sanchez, said in court she was at the parks to watch her own children play. 

In passing sentence, Judge Wyatt warned Odom, if she violates the terms of her eventual release she will face him again.

According to court records the incidents occurred between January 5 and April 18, 2015. 

Odom was immediately taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly