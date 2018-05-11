Graduation rates at all-time high for Louisiana students

Graduation rates for Louisiana high school students are at an all-time high, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.

The statewide four-year graduation rate increased from 77 percent in 2016 to 78.1 percent in 2017. This is a 12.1 percent increase from the 2008 school year.

These results were reflected in Southwest Louisiana parishes as seen below:

Allen Parish - 92.3 percent graduation rate for 2016-2017 (3.5 percent increase from 2015-2016, 9.8 percent increase from 2005-2006)

Beauregard Parish - 94.7 percent graduation rate for 2016-2017 (3.1 percent increase from 2015-2016, 9.8 percent increase from 2005-2006)

Calcasieu Parish - 84 percent graduation rate for 2016-2017 (3.6 percent increase from 2015-2016, 9.8 percent increase from 2005-2006)

Cameron Parish - 91.1 percent graduation rate for 2016-2017 (2 percent increase from 2015-2016, 0 percent increase from 2005-2006)

Jeff Davis Parish - 92.5 percent graduation rate for 2016-2017 (0 percent increase from 2015-2016, 9.4 percent increase from 2005-2006)

Vernon Parish - 90.8 percent graduation rate for 2016-2017 (2.3 percent increase from 2015-2016, 13.6 percent increase from 2005-2006)

The percentage of students earning college credit and credentials valid in high-wage industries also increased, as well as the number of students eligible for the TOPS program.

For the full report, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.