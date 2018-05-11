Lt. Gov. Nungesser makes stop in Lake Charles during National To - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lt. Gov. Nungesser makes stop in Lake Charles during National Tourism Week

By Ashley Joseph, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
Louisiana Tourism Awards Luncheon (Source: KPLC) Louisiana Tourism Awards Luncheon (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This week is National Travel and Tourism Week, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made a stop in Lake Charles today to celebrate the impact tourism has on Louisiana and the state's economy as part of the 35th annual event.

Last year was a record breaking year for tourism in Louisiana.  
The state welcomed more than 47 million visitors and generated 1-point-8 billion dollars in state and local sales tax revenue.

In honor of national tourism week, leaders in business and the community came together to celebrate the industry and get an overall update on its impact on the economy.

"Tourism is a huge economic driver in Louisiana, specifically here in southwest Louisiana, the tourism industry generates approximately $650 million dollars of economic impact. That saves the taxpayers over a thousand dollars per household that they would have to pay to keep the same services if it weren't for the tourism industry.     

                                                                                                                       Kyle Edmiston, COO, Lake Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau

Nungesser served as the keynote speaker at today's event, highlighting the importance the industry has had thus far in Lake Charles.

There's so much industry over here, so much excitement, we're really excited about supporting all the big events here in southwest Louisiana"                                                               

The event also honored those that work hand and hand within the industry.

"When we honor those that work behind the scenes in the restaurants, in the private businesses, investing their dollars to help bring tourist here, it's important for me to say thank you."

Earlier this year, Nungesser unveiled the Louisiana "Feed Your Soul" branding in an effort to target more travelers to the state.

This year’s celebration marks the 35th anniversary of the 1983 congressional resolution that established National Travel & Tourism Week. Across the country, the U.S. Travel Association is promoting the national theme of “Then & Now” – highlighting the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel community over the last several decades.

To learn more about tourism and various events happening around Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    •   
