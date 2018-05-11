Moss Bluff Middle School students to honor public servants

Students at Moss Bluff Middle School will be putting together a rally to recognize public servants in our community.

The "Supporting our Servants" club at the school has been learning about and getting to know public service professionals throughout this school year.

The appreciation rally starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 11 in the middle school's gymnasium at 297 Park Road in Lake Charles.

Local public servants are invited to attend.

