LSUE takes Region 23 opener over Itawamba, 4-2

LSU Eunice used a complete game from Heather Zumo and timely hits to take down Itawamba 4-2 in the Bengals' Region 23 Tournament opener. LSUE will face Jones County tomorrow at 1:00 PM with the winner earning at least a berth in next week's NJCAA Division II World Series.



LSUE (45-16) flirted with opportunities in the first two innings before coming through in the third. Madison Monson was issued a two-out walk before Emily Henderson doubled home Monson to give the Bengals a 1-0 lead.



Monson would do the heavy lifting in the fifth, driving home a run on a single to centerfield. Lexi-Jo DeBarge was able to score from second after an Itawamba error. After Henderson was intentionally walked, Ally Howard drove home two more runs on a bases-loaded single to left, pushing the LSUE advantage to 4-0.



The top four batters for LSUE all tallied one hit on the day, with Madison Monson scoring twice and Howard's two RBIs pacing the offense.



Itawamba would not go down easily, plating a pair in the sixth to cut the LSUE lead to 4-2. Macey Cox lifted a bases loaded two-run single to give the Tribe some late-game hope. ICC threatened again in the seventh with two runners in scoring position before Heather Zumo induced a game-ending fly out to left field.



Zumo (26-7) went the distance, scattering two earned runs off seven hits and five strikeouts while not issuing a walk. Bailie Springfield took the loss for ICC after giving up four hits, four walks and four earned runs.



Fans can find the latest Bengals information on social media via Twitter (@LSUEBengalsSB), Facebook (@LSUEuniceSoftballl) and Instagram (@LSUEBengals).

