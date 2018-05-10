Sports Person of the Week - Brooke Tyree

Golf has been a gateway for Sulphur High School's Brooke Tyree.

"I use golf as a way of making new friends because I've never been an outgoing person," said Tyree. "I've made so many new friends through golf all over the country."

The senior picked up the game five years ago, and she's been a quick study. Tyree completed the high school quadfecta of winning four state titles during her time with the Tors.

"It was a great experience being able to win it a fourth time. We had the three tournaments that we won with Brooke Duzan and me, but I didn't even know if we would have a team this year," Tyree admitted. "The fact that I did have a team and we won, makes it really special."

Tyree is a proven natural.

She holds several area course records, most notably Koasati Pines at Coushatta. Her 10 under par 62 is the best for any golfer, male or female. She averaged under par for her senior season on the way to an individual Division I state title.

"I got third place and then I got second place, so I was hoping I was going to get first place my junior year, 3-2-1. I finished runner-up again and I thought, I have one more year and I have to do it this year. It's my last chance," said Tyree. "I'm really glad actually did it this year."

Tyree's rise in the high school rankings caught the eye of Golfweek, who named her the best prospect in Louisiana and the 52nd in the country. This past November she became what is believed to be, only the third female golfer from Southwest Louisiana to sign with a top 30 nationally ranked team in Texas A&M.

"When I went [to Texas A&M], I fell in love and I knew that was the school I wanted to go to," said Tyree. "Within a month, I was committed."

And despite leaving for College Station in the upcoming months, Tyree will be keeping a close eye on the Tors' championship chase.

"There's another school that has won it five times I think, so I'm trying to get my other two teammates to get excited," said Tyree. "I'm coming back to watch next year, so we can win it again and beat that record."

