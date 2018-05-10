CPSO searches for suspects alleged to have stolen credit card of deceased person

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the identities of a man and woman who used a stolen credit card, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for CPSO.

Myers says deputies spoke with a complainant on April 26 who said a recently-deceased family member's credit card had been fraudulently used. Detectives say it had been used several times on April 25 and 26.

Video footage from some of the stores showed a man and woman using the card.

CPSO urges anyone who can identify the suspects to call lead Detective Lt. James Leubner at 431-1352.

