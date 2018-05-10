Police Jury Announces Summer Food Service Program’s 2018 Kickoff

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program will kick off June 4 at several Calcasieu Parish locations, according to a news release.

Lunch will be served on a daily basis from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 27. Sites will be closed on Wednesday, July 4.

All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge.

Program acceptance and participation requirements are the same for all children - regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites:

DeQuincy Recreation Center, 507 Oak St. DeQuincy

First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur

W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa

Managan Recreation Center, 1221 Sampson St. Westlake

Westwood Elementary School, 1900 Sampson St., Westlake

Vinton Middle School, 900 Horridge St., Vinton

Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.

All food must be eaten on site – no food can be taken out of the facility.

No registration is required.

For more information, call 721-4030 or visit CPPJ's Human Service's Department's website.

