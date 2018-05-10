Police Jury Announces Summer Food Service Program’s 2018 Kickoff - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police Jury Announces Summer Food Service Program’s 2018 Kickoff

By David Bray, Producer
Connect
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program will kick off June 4 at several Calcasieu Parish locations, according to a news release.

Lunch will be served on a daily basis from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 27. Sites will be closed on Wednesday, July 4.

All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge. 

Program acceptance and participation requirements are the same for all children - regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites:

  • DeQuincy Recreation Center, 507 Oak St. DeQuincy
  • First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur
  • W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur
  • Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa
  • Managan Recreation Center, 1221 Sampson St. Westlake
  • Westwood Elementary School, 1900 Sampson St., Westlake
  • Vinton Middle School, 900 Horridge St., Vinton
  • Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.

All food must be eaten on site – no food can be taken out of the facility.

No registration is required.

For more information, call 721-4030 or visit CPPJ's Human Service's Department's website.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly