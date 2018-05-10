WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds press conference on fiscal cliff

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. today discussing the fiscal cliff, cuts to health care, and the impact it will have on hospitals.

Edwards will be joined by UHC CEO Katie Hebert, Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman and Acadian Ambulance Chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag.

Watch live HERE.

