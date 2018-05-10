Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 9, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 9, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

David Nathaniel Hicks, 45, Sulphur: Possession of drugs. Bond: $5,000.

Darnell Harrell, 18, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Vong Douangboupha, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $117,500.

Jenna Elizabeth Morgan, 18, Westlake: Simple battery of the infirm. Bond: $10,000.

Claude Mitchell, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Abdiel Andrew Sepeda, 50, Plainview, TX: Theft.

Samuel Glenn Barker, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Michelle Jaree Dangerfield, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm, operating while intoxicated.

Andre James Allen, 39, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, direct contempt of court.

Preston Joseph Laughlin, 54, Vinton: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $37,500.

Brandy Lee Whatley, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia; probation violation; possession of marijuana; proper equipment required on vehicles. Bond: $28,250.

Billy Jack Boatman, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Heather Leigh Matte, 33, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Dell Galen Nurse, 50, Portland, OR: Disturbing the peace.

Marie Camille Pettaway, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, simple battery. Bond: $10,000.

Michael Anthony Gagnon, 50, Springfield, MA: Possession of four hundred grams or more of cocaine.

Christopher Joseph Knight-Hall, 22, Iowa: Domestic abuse batter.

Taimak Jamal Burney, 31, Gordon, GA: Federal detainer.

Matthew Brian Hogan, 23, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft, simple burglary, probation violation.

Brittany Renee Hebert, 22, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Carlos Edvardo Patron-Munoz, 47, Lafayette: Federal detainer.

Jeremiah Ruffin, 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Bond: $5,000.

Trey Allen Joseph Young, 30, Kinder: Possession of drugs; illegal carrying of weapons; contraband, possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture of distribute; resisting an officer, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $150,500.

Tammy Marie Andrus, 32, Sulphur: Theft. Bond: $5,000.

Debbie Barnes Tanner, 43, Mobile, AL: Instate detainer, federal detainer.

Christopher Tanner, 44, Deridder: Instate detainer, federal detainer.

Peter D. Olivier, 59, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.

Pheonix James Grindol, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, careless operation, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, attempted possession of marijuana.

Delores Marie Guidry Mauck, 55, Lake Charles: Theft, criminal trespass, probation violation.

Christian Wesley Sorrells, 23, Houston, TX: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.

Daniel Joseph Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Reba Ann Bergeron, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Quinessa Marie Handy, 25, Iowa: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property.

Laura Lynn Doty, 49, Dequincy: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, sale or possession of legend drug without prescription, tail lamps.

Darrius Montreal Winston, 36, Birmingham, AL: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Aaron Thaddeus Vanschoubroek, 33, Nederland, TX: Pandering.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly