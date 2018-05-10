Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 9, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

David Nathaniel Hicks, 45, Sulphur: Possession of drugs. Bond: $5,000.

Darnell Harrell, 18, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Vong Douangboupha, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $117,500.

Jenna Elizabeth Morgan, 18, Westlake: Simple battery of the infirm. Bond: $10,000.

Claude Mitchell, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Abdiel Andrew Sepeda, 50, Plainview, TX: Theft.

Samuel Glenn Barker, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Michelle Jaree Dangerfield, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm, operating while intoxicated.

Andre James Allen, 39, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, direct contempt of court.

Preston Joseph Laughlin, 54, Vinton: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $37,500.

Brandy Lee Whatley, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia; probation violation; possession of marijuana; proper equipment required on vehicles. Bond: $28,250.

Billy Jack Boatman, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Heather Leigh Matte, 33, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Dell Galen Nurse, 50, Portland, OR: Disturbing the peace.

Marie Camille Pettaway, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, simple battery. Bond: $10,000.

Michael Anthony Gagnon, 50, Springfield, MA: Possession of four hundred grams or more of cocaine.

Christopher Joseph Knight-Hall, 22, Iowa: Domestic abuse batter.

Taimak Jamal Burney, 31, Gordon, GA: Federal detainer.

Matthew Brian Hogan, 23, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft, simple burglary, probation violation.

Brittany Renee Hebert, 22, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Carlos Edvardo Patron-Munoz, 47, Lafayette: Federal detainer.

Jeremiah Ruffin, 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Bond: $5,000.

Trey Allen Joseph Young, 30, Kinder: Possession of drugs; illegal carrying of weapons; contraband, possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture of distribute; resisting an officer, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $150,500.

Tammy Marie Andrus, 32, Sulphur: Theft. Bond: $5,000.

Debbie Barnes Tanner, 43, Mobile, AL: Instate detainer, federal detainer.

Christopher Tanner, 44, Deridder: Instate detainer, federal detainer.

Peter D. Olivier, 59, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.

Pheonix James Grindol, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, careless operation, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, attempted possession of marijuana.

Delores Marie Guidry Mauck, 55, Lake Charles: Theft, criminal trespass, probation violation.

Christian Wesley Sorrells, 23, Houston, TX: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.

Daniel Joseph Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Reba Ann Bergeron, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Quinessa Marie Handy, 25, Iowa: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property.

Laura Lynn Doty, 49, Dequincy: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, sale or possession of legend drug without prescription, tail lamps.

Darrius Montreal Winston, 36, Birmingham, AL: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Aaron Thaddeus Vanschoubroek, 33, Nederland, TX: Pandering.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

