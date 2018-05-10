State Farm decreases insurance rates by 3 percent

Louisiana is known for having some of the most expensive auto insurance rates in the country.

Just last year, State Farm's rates went up by an average of 13.5 percent.

So when drivers like Garret Benoit found out rates were going down, he was thrilled, "The more money we can save, the better."

Starting in July, State Farm customers can expect to see a 3 percent decrease in auto insurance rates, saving nearly $50 annually.

Insurance agent Tommy Curtis says this decrease will only apply to select customers. "It is a decrease for a large number of state farm customers; the ones that are the better risk selection, the ones who have avoided claims, or have no claims and have a good driving record. Those are the ones who will benefit from this", Curtis says.

And with State Farm covering nearly a third of the states insured drivers, some wonder if this would start a trend for other insurance companies.

