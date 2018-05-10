Louisiana lawmakers consider consequences for abandoning pets during extreme weather

Now, more than a decade after the storms, 30 states have laws to help disaster planning for pets and animals.

Veterinarian Weston Mosely says, "There are so many dogs now named Katrina and Rita because they're all rescue dogs. And we see thousands of them."

Louisiana is one of those states, and lawmakers are hoping to add one more law.

The bill, from Senator Troy Carter, prohibits the tying or tethering a cat or dog in extreme weather conditions, such as hurricanes or floods, or face a $75 fine.

Mosely says it's a step in the right direction when it comes to animal abandonment during hurricane season.

If Governor Edwards signs the bill, the law will take effect Aug. 1, right in the middle of hurricane season.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.