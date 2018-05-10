Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Lake Charles

It’s not every day you see a hot dog on wheels driving down the road, but this week you may just see exactly that.

Many of you know about the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, but do you know what it looks like from the inside?

This is your chance to see one of the most recognizable vehicles in the world up close.

Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers will be traveling around Lake Charles through Sunday, setting up at a few Market Basket locations to show off their ride.

They will be on 3rd Avenue today, and Ryan Street tomorrow from noon to five.

Saturday they will be on Nelson Road from 11 to 4, and they will finish off their Lake Charles tour on Lake Street, Sunday 11 to 4.

The Hotdoggers will be taking pictures and handing out “Wienermobilia” including their famous wiener whistle.

