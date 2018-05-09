LSU run-rules McNeese in seven innings

The LSU baseball team got the bats going early on Wednesday night, scoring 13 runs in the first four innings as the Tigers run-ruled McNeese State in seven innings, 13-3, at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU advances to 29-20 on the season while McNeese State drops to 22-27.

The Tigers will be at home this weekend for an SEC series matchup with Alabama. The series opener will be at Alex Box Stadium at 7 p.m. CT on Friday.

Caleb Gilbert got the ball to start, but he struggled giving up three runs in 1.2 innings of work. Trent Vietmeier was credited with the win after pitching 1.1 innings and allowing no runs. Nick Storz, Cam Sanders and Austin Bain combined to throw four innings of scoreless baseball.

Tyler Wesley suffered the loss for the Cowboys after giving up eight runs – seven earned – in just 1.1 innings of work. Three relievers combined for 4.2 innings, allowing five runs – two earned.

Reid Bourque reached on a swinging bunt for McNeese State with one out in the first. He advanced to third on a double from Joe Provenzano. The Cowboys took an early, 2-0, lead when Dustin Duhon hit a two-out double to drive in the runners on second and third.

With right fielder Antoine Duplantis on second in the bottom half of the first, Austin Bain clubbed a double, extending his hit streak to 16 games and getting the Tigers on the board.

With two outs and runners on the corners, catcher Hunter Feduccia dropped a base hit into centerfield as Bain came into score. Left fielder Daniel Cabrera was able to come around to score on the hit from Feduccia after Jacob Stracner misplayed the ball in centerfield as LSU took a 3-2 lead after an inning.

The Cowboys evened up the game in the second inning when Brett Whelton got a base hit, driving in Mitchell Rogers. With two outs and runners on second and third, Gilbert walked the bases loaded and Vietmeier came in to replace him. Vietmeier induced a fly ball to Duplantis to get the Tigers out of the inning.

After shortstop Hal Hughes and second baseman Brandt Broussard both got on to begin the second, designated hitter Beau Jordan delivered on a hit and run, driving in Hughes. An infield single by Duplantis brought Broussard in and set the stage for Daniel Cabrera. On the first pitch of his at-bat, Cabrera launched one high into the night for a three-run shot, giving LSU the 8-3 lead.

With third baseman Jake Slaughter and Hughes on first and second, Broussard attempted to lay down a sacrifice. Zach Rider fielded the ball off the mound, but his throw went into the right field bleachers as Slaughter came around to score. After a sacrifice-fly from Beau Jordan that scored Hughes, Duplantis drove Broussard home with a single.

Cabrera earned his fourth RBI of the night, tying his career high set against South Carolina on April 22, 2018, by driving in Duplantis, capping off the Tigers’ four-run third.

With Slaughter on third base in the fourth inning, Broussard hit an infield single to the shortstop as LSU took a 13-3 lead.

