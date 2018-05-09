Cowgirls swing past Stephen F. Austin in SLC quarterfinal matchup

No. 3 McNeese advanced in the winners’ bracket with an 8-2 win over No. 2 Stephen F. Austin in game six of the 2018 Southland Conference Softball Tournament at Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles, La.

Stephen F. Austin will meet No. 8 Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight for an elimination game. The Cowgirls continue on in the winners’ bracket. They will meet No. 1 Nicholls at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday.

McNeese jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when shortstop Tayler Strother singled to right field to score pinch runner Shelbi Strickland who ran for designated player Alexandria Saldivar. The Ladyjacks answered in the bottom frame as first baseman Margarita Corona blasted her ninth home run of the season, smashing it to left-centerfield. The Cowgirls calmed anymore damage with catcher Aubree Turbeville and Strother combining to catch SFA’s Autumn Holloway attempting to still third. Strother then made a diving catch for out two followed by a full-stretch snag to close the inning.

The Cowgirls took a two-run lead in the third inning when Saldivar registered her second hit of the day, scoring left fielder Lauren Brown and right fielder Justyce McClain. SFA’s third baseman Amber Landry singled to second base for catcher Taylor Fraccastoro to cross the plate and make the score 3-2 in the third. Turbeville recorded her second home run of the season, hitting the championship banner in the top of the fourth.

Third baseman Morgan Catron of McNeese recorded her second home run of the tournament with a shot over the scoreboard in left field to give the Cowgirls an 8-2 lead in the last inning.

Caroline Settle gave up just four Ladyjack hits in a complete-game effort for the Cowgirls, her sixth this season. She struck out two and walked just one.

