LSU FACES lab releases details of human head found in Cameron Parish

After a human head was discovered on the side of a Cameron Parish highway two months ago, the LSU FACES lab has released its findings on the remains.

Cameron Parish Coroner Susan Dupont reports the human head found South of Hackberry on March 1, 2018, belongs to a white or Hispanic female. That's according to the LSU FACES lab analysis.

The report reveals the woman is between the ages of 30-50 with medium length, brown hair. The FACES team estimated the time of death to be one to six weeks prior to the discovery of the remains.

DNA from the remains did not match any in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), however, the information will remain in the system if ever a match is located.

Dupont says a composite sketch is being done at this time by LSU FACES lab and will be released as soon as it is completed.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.