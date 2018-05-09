State explains Medicaid cuts and provides timeline for nursing h - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State explains Medicaid cuts and provides timeline for nursing home eviction notices

Medicaid (Source: Google) Medicaid (Source: Google)
BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Health will begin mailing notices May 10 to nearly 37,000 Medicaid patients to inform them that their eligibility could end on July 1. 

These notices will include instructions on how the recipients can apply for re-determination for other Medicaid programs. 

In a press conference Wednesday, Jay Dardenne, commissioner of the Division of Administration, and Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health discussed the state’s timeline for issuing notices to people who are at immediate risk of losing the coverage that pays for their care in a nursing home, group home or home-based services.

LDH says the optional state Medicaid programs will be cut. 

The biggest is the Long Term Special Income Limit program which provides seniors with a small monthly income who receive housing and care in a nursing home through Medicaid. 83 percent of the people currently living in nursing homes or other institutions could be displaced from their residence, according to LDH. 

The cuts also affect adults with disabilities who receive services through programs, like the Adult Day Health Care Waiver, Community Choices Waiver, and PACE. 

Individuals with developmental disabilities are also impacted. Over half of the individuals currently served in the New Opportunities, Children’s Choice, Supports, and Residential Options Waivers will lose access to those programs. 

LDH says this is because of the magnitude of the cuts made in the House budget which failed to raise revenues for the fiscal year ending June 30. 

The Department of Health will provide information on its website and Medicaid also has a call center 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 888-342-6207.

