Vehicle accident on N. Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, take alternate route

There has been an accident on N. Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff.

Google Maps shows slow traffic on N. Perkins Ferry across from New Life Worship Center.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's officials say that there was a two-vehicle accident. The accident has since been cleared up.

The drivers only suffered minor injuries, CPSO says.

However, traffic is still slow. If you need to take that road, please consider an alternate route.

KPLC and FOX29 are following this story and will update as we receive more information.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.