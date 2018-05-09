A Barbe teacher will sail the Pacific Ocean in June

A Barbe Elementary teacher will be setting sail on a scientific exploration mission in the eastern Pacific Ocean next month.

Terri Perkins Miller has been selected as a "Citgo 2018 Nautilus Ambassador."

Miller is one of four ambassadors chosen from communities across the country.

She and the other ambassadors will be spending eight days during June on board the "nautilus" during its six-month expedition.

They will have the chance to work alongside scientists and engineers, and hold question-and-answer sessions with audiences back home.

