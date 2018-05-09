Postal workers collecting food this weekend

The Postal Food Drive is an annual drive in Calcasieu Parish that benefits those in need of food across the area.

You’re asked to fill a grocery bag with nonperishable food items and leave it next to the mailbox for the postal workers to collect.

The food is distributed to food pantries in Calcasieu Parish to then pass out to the needy.

Faith and Friends Food Pantry is one of the organizations receiving part of the donations.

They have been serving Calcasieu Parish for almost twenty years and encourage everyone to take part in the food drive.

