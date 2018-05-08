CPSB approves lawyers for opioid litigation

Multiple parishes here in Southwest Louisiana, along with law enforcement have already teamed up with lawyers to fight the opioid crisis through litigation.

Now the Calcasieu Parish School Board is the next to join the fight.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board provides health insurance to many of its employees, so when users have been financially impacted by health providers, the school board will look for a way to compensate.

Attorney Michael Williamson will be representing the school board and says that's one of the biggest reasons why they are getting involved.

Anyone or any company that administers health plans have been impacted by the opioid crisis because it's all about how drug companies market their medications to anyone that uses those health plans.

Williamson says through this litigation they hope to retain some of the money lost due to fraudulent marketing by drug companies and says this has no ties to students.

"It speaks more the fact that the Calcasieu Parish School Board is one of the largest health insurers in the area, and with 10,000 residents you can imagine there's a lot of downtime," said Williamson. "There's expenses related to opioid pain medication. I don't think it has anything to do with students, it has to do mainly with the school board in its capacity as the employer here in Calcasieu Parish."

Monday night the school board voted to allow the law firm Williamson works for, Plauche, Smith & Niset, along with another local law firm to officially represent them during this litigation process.

Williamson says big pharmaceutical companies have settled with the state of Kentucky already, but this could take years and there's no guarantee the school board could receive money back.

