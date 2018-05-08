CPSB approves lawyers for opioid litigation - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB approves lawyers for opioid litigation

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Multiple parishes here in Southwest Louisiana, along with law enforcement have already teamed up with lawyers to fight the opioid crisis through litigation. 

Now the Calcasieu Parish School Board is the next to join the fight. 

The Calcasieu Parish School Board provides health insurance to many of its employees, so when users have been financially impacted by health providers, the school board will look for a way to compensate. 

Attorney Michael Williamson will be representing the school board and says that's one of the biggest reasons why they are getting involved. 

Anyone or any company that administers health plans have been impacted by the opioid crisis because it's all about how drug companies market their medications to anyone that uses those health plans. 

Williamson says through this litigation they hope to retain some of the money lost due to fraudulent marketing by drug companies and says this has no ties to students. 

"It speaks more the fact that the Calcasieu Parish School Board is one of the largest health insurers in the area, and with 10,000 residents you can imagine there's a lot of downtime," said Williamson. "There's expenses related to opioid pain medication. I don't think it has anything to do with students, it has to do mainly with the school board in its capacity as the employer here in Calcasieu Parish." 

Monday night the school board voted to allow the law firm Williamson works for, Plauche, Smith & Niset, along with another local law firm to officially represent them during this litigation process. 

Williamson says big pharmaceutical companies have settled with the state of Kentucky already, but this could take years and there's no guarantee the school board could receive money back. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly