McNeese rolls Northwestern State to open tourney play, 12-5

No. 3 McNeese rallied past No. 7 Northwestern State 12-5 in the last game of day one at the 2018 Southland Conference Softball Tournament at Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles, La.

The Cowgirls and No. 2 Stephen F. Austin will play in the winners’ bracket at 1:30 p.m. CT tomorrow. The Lady Demons will face the loser of tomorrow’s 11 a.m. game between No. 1 Nicholls and No. 4 Southeastern Louisiana at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

McNeese recorded 12 hits on the night and 14 walks, notching an RBI in 11 of the team’s 12 runs. Cowgirls’ right fielder Justyce McClain went 3-for-5 from the plate and tallied two runs. First baseman Morgan Catron, designated player Alexandria Saldivar and left fielder Lauren Brown each registered two hits and combined for seven RBIs.

It became a high-scoring affair early as NSU’s centerfielder Julie Rawls sent a three-run homer to right-centerfield to put the Lady Demons up 3-0 in the top of the first. The lead did not last long as McNeese immediately responded in the bottom frame, loading the bases with their first three batters and scoring four runs.

McNeese extended its lead to 6-3 with Catron’s two-run home run to centerfield. NSU tacked on a run in the third before Cayla Jones blasted one to left-centerfield in the fourth inning to make it a one-run game. The Cowgirls turned around and scored five more runs in the bottom frame on three hits, including two bases-loaded walks.

Pinch runner Toni Perrin provided the final run for the Cowgirls after stealing second and coming home on a throwing error.

