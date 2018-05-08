Fort Polk conducting detonation Wednesday

The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk will be conducting a controlled detonation on May 9, according to their Facebook page.

The detonation will occur between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

With weather and test conditions permitting, a controlled detonation of 300 lbs. or less is scheduled to happen on the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and Development Center Test Facility.

Millcreek Road between Range 16A and Range 15 will be temporarily blocked during the detonation for safety.

