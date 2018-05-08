Chase ensues after man found asleep at wheel wakes up, police say

A police chase ensued after a man asleep at the wheel woke up, authorities say.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said that a patrol officer noticed a man asleep at the wheel in the northbound lane of Common Street at College Street.

When the officer attempted to get out and make a stop, the driver drove through a red light and onto the embankment of I-210 before leading police on a two-mile chase, Kraus said. The driver finally stopped on his own.

He is facing four traffic charges, including flight from an officer, and a drug charge.

