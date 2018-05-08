LCPD: Police fire at vehicle that struck security guard at healt - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

LCPD: Police fire at vehicle that struck security guard at health center on Opelousas Street, driver in custody

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Police fired at a suspect who struck a security guard with his vehicle around noon today, but the driver was not hit, according to initial reports from authorities.

The man flipped the vehicle about a block away, then fled on foot before being captured about an hour later, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The security guard is ok, Kraus said.

Kraus said Lake Charles police officers initially responded to a report of a suicidal man at the SWLA Center for Health Services on Opelousas Street around noon. When officers arrived, the man was in his vehicle. Despite verbal and physical attempts to get the man to exit the vehicle, he drove off.

Kraus said that as the man was driving off he hit the security guard. After shots were fired, the man drove about a block before flipping the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

He was found about an hour later in a shed in a backyard on Clarinda Street, Kraus said. He was not injured.

JD Clifton was placed on lockdown during the incident. Kraus said LCPD received help from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at the school and from the Sheriff Office's canine unit during the chase.

Kraus said Lake Charles police have asked Louisiana State Police to investigate the shooting.

