Bill to delay requiring 17-year-olds be prosecuted as juveniles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bill to delay requiring 17-year-olds be prosecuted as juveniles advances

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Sen, J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, presented a bill Tuesday to a House panel to delay the start dates for prosecuting 17-year-olds as juveniles instead of adults. Sen, J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, presented a bill Tuesday to a House panel to delay the start dates for prosecuting 17-year-olds as juveniles instead of adults.
(KPLC) -

By Paul Braun

LSU Manship School News Service

BATON ROUGE — A House committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would delay the implementation of the “Raise the Age” law, requiring 17-year-olds to be prosecuted as juveniles instead of adults.

Plans for the change had passed the Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support in 2016 and were set to take effect July 1.

But concerns have arisen about the financial impact, since it costs more to house people in juvenile facilities, which are more focused on rehabilitation than in adult jails.

The new bill, sponsored by Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, would push back the start date for the change to March 1, 2019, for nonviolent 17-year-old offenders and March 1, 2020, for 17-year-old violent offenders. It passed unanimously in the Senate last week.

The House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee advanced the bill to the House floor in an 8-3 vote.

A previous version of the legislation was heavily criticized for including language that would have allowed for further delay if adequate funding remained unavailable. That language was dropped, but financial concerns remain a key issue.

Guy Cormier, assistant director of the Louisiana Police Jury Association, said that adopting the reforms this year would place a serious burden on police juries and parish governments. He said that it cost $275 a day to house a single offender at a juvenile correctional facility.

Pete Adams, executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, said his group had been involved in setting the original start dates. But, he said, additional funding cuts to the Office of Juvenile Justice have made it impossible to meet those deadlines.

Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, objected to any delay that would keep children in adult prisons longer.

Marcelle was one of the three committee members to vote against the bill. The other two were Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier, and Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans.

Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, presented the bill to the committee on behalf of Johns even though he had initially opposed it. He said the financial triggers included in the original bill were “beyond problematic” and that he remained hesitant about imposing any delay.

Morrell wrote the 2016 “Raise the Age” legislation, and he said Tuesday that everyone knew then that “it was going to be a very difficult transition. Whenever you have something of that magnitude, it changes the entire way we prosecute and deal with kids.”

Prosecuting 17-year-olds as juveniles “still is the right thing to do,” he added. “But when you are trying to reconcile what is right and what you can do, there is not a good answer.”

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly