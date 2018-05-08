WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.: President Trump announces Iran nuclear deal decision

President Donald Trump says he will announce today whether the United States will continue to be part of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Trump tweeted Monday: "I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm." The announcement will be at 1 p.m. CST.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

