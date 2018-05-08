WATCH TODAY: Former Governor Edwin Edwards to speak in Crowley

Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards is visiting his old hometown.

The 90-year-old will be addressing the Crowley Rotary Club. It's where he first announced for public office in 1953, 65 years ago.

In 1953, he announced for Crowley city council and won in 1954. That win started a string of eight wins from councilman to his last term as governor which ended in 1996. His only political loss was the 2014 congressional race. Earlier, he forfeited the 1987 runoff, leaving Buddy Roemer to become Governor.

