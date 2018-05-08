John, Ben, and Olivia gone fishin'

We wanted to give a warm welcome to our new morning anchor Olivia Vidal, SWLA style. So, what's the best way to break her in? A good 'ole fishing trip!

Meteorologist Ben Terry and morning anchor John Bridges joined Olivia on a boat ride to see if she can take the heat and handle catching a real fish.

It's a known tradition to kiss the first fish you catch. With a little help, the morning crew was able to learn a thing or two about fishin'.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.