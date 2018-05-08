Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Monday, May 7 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Monday, May 7

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
(KPLC) -

Frankie Bell, 55, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts of direct contempt of court, proper equipment required on vehicles, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation,  driver must be licensed.

Lisa Guillory, 46, Vinton, LA: Direct contempt of court, out of state detainer.

Ricardo Dupre, 22, Broussard, LA:  Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Paul Woods, 19, Lafayette, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.  

McKallen Marshall, 19, Beaumont, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jaylon Harrison, 18, Lafayette, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Lynette Blow, 60, Shreveport, LA: ARDC Detainer.

Kacey Trahan, 36, Ragley, LA: Instate detainer.

Lance Magee, 20, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Logan Broussard, 21, Jennings, LA: Domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana, 1st offense.

Ben Weaver, 36, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, two counts of simple burglary, Theft less than $1,000.

Keith Bryant, 17, Lake Charles, LA: Carrying a firearm, or dangerous weapon on school property, at school sponsored functions or firearm-free zone.

Johnny Soileau, 22, Iota, LA: Instate detainer, probation violation.

Katrina Sneed, 43, Starks, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, III, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly