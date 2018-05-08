Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Monday, May 7

Frankie Bell, 55, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts of direct contempt of court, proper equipment required on vehicles, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, driver must be licensed.

Lisa Guillory, 46, Vinton, LA: Direct contempt of court, out of state detainer.

Ricardo Dupre, 22, Broussard, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Paul Woods, 19, Lafayette, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

McKallen Marshall, 19, Beaumont, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jaylon Harrison, 18, Lafayette, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Lynette Blow, 60, Shreveport, LA: ARDC Detainer.

Kacey Trahan, 36, Ragley, LA: Instate detainer.

Lance Magee, 20, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Logan Broussard, 21, Jennings, LA: Domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana, 1st offense.

Ben Weaver, 36, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, two counts of simple burglary, Theft less than $1,000.

Keith Bryant, 17, Lake Charles, LA: Carrying a firearm, or dangerous weapon on school property, at school sponsored functions or firearm-free zone.

Johnny Soileau, 22, Iota, LA: Instate detainer, probation violation.

Katrina Sneed, 43, Starks, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, III, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.