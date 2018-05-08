Shooting confirmed on North Booker and Woodring Street

Yesterday, there was a shooting on North Booker and Woodring, according to Sgt. Keenum of the Lake Charles Police Department.

Around 3:40 p.m. on May 7, 2018, police received a call, says Keenum.

Keenum says the shooting is still under investigation and no fatalities have been reported.

KPLC and FOX29 are following the story and we will report once the investigation is complete.

