Program gives free tuition to new teachers

The Calcasieu Parish School Board and McNeese University’s College of Education are partnering together to form the Teach for Calcasieu Program.

This new program will help generate more teachers across the parish in areas of critical shortage.

McNeese will offer 24 tuition-free credit hours to candidates that accept a position in the new R3 Zone in Lake Charles.

There has been a shortage of teachers across the state for the last five years, especially in middle school and high school math and science.

There are several qualifications to be accepted into the program, starting with maintaining a 2.5 GPA while earning a four-year degree from an accredited university.

You need to have passed the Praxis I Exam or have a score of 22 on the ACT, along with passing the Praxis Content Exam in an area of critical need.

Candidates must also secure and commit to a teaching position in one of the 13 schools in the R3 Zone for three years.

The deadline to apply for the program in Jun. 1, and any additional information can be found by visiting their website.

You can also fill out the application form here, and return to the Personnel Department (cpsb_personnel@cpsb.org or fax (337) 217-4041).

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.