Southwest Louisiana claims 17 state championships at the 2018 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet

Southwest Louisiana racked up over the weekend at the 2018 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet in Baton Rouge. The area brought home 17 individual state championships.

The area also boasted three repeat champions. Westlake's Andrew Treme repeated as 3A pole vault champion, Merryville's Andrea Cournoyer repeated as 1A 300 meter champion and Hackberry's Keaton Jinks repeated as Class C javelin throw champion.

For the second year in a row, Hackberry's Austyn Quintela won multiple events in Class C.

Southwest Louisiana state champion athletes are listed below.

CLASS 5A-

Girls Javelin Throw:

1 Kodi Traub (Barbe) - 136-11

CLASS 3A-

Boys Pole Vault:

1. Andrew Treme (Westlake) - 15-06

Girls Long Jump:

1. Keonda Johnson (Westlake) - 17-09.75

CLASS 5A, 4A & 3A FULL RESULTS

CLASS 2A-

Girls High Jump 2:

1. Sanaa St. Andre (Oakdale) - 4-10.00

CLASS 1A-

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles:

1. Andrea Cournoyer (Merryville) - 45.58

Boys Pole Vault:

1. Cade Vedder (Grand Lake) - 13-06.00

CLASS 2A & 1A FULL RESULTS

CLASS B-

Boys Discus Throw:

1. Ryan White (Bell City) - 42.20m

Girls Discus Throw:

1. Claire Johnson (Lacassine) - 31.43m

CLASS C-

Boys Discus Throw:

1. Joshua Brack (Evans) - 44.88m

Girls 400 Meter Dash:

1. Blanche Beard (Hackberry) - 1:03.18

Girls High Jump:

1. Austyn Quintela (Hackberry) - 5-00.00

Girls Discus Throw:

1. Austyn Quintela (Hackberry) - 30.18m

Boys Shot Put:

1. Bryce Welch (Hackberry) - 42-06.75

Boys Javelin Throw:

1. Keaton Jinks (Hackberry) - 45.74m

Girls Triple Jump:

1. Claire Dunnehoo (Reeves) - 32-00.00

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles:

1. Hope Corry (Singer) - 18.82

Girls Javelin Throw:

1. Abigale Barks (Singer) - 102-08

CLASS B & C FULL RESULTS

