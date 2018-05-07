Southwest Louisiana sends 10 to LHSAA Baseball State Tournament in Sulphur

The LHSAA baseball state tournament is set to begin Wednesday in Sulphur as four teams from all nine classes and divisions will compete for a chance to play for a state title.

As usual, Southwest Louisiana is sending multiple teams with the hopes of bringing home a title to the area. Our coverage area has 10 representatives in six classes.

In Class 5A, Barbe, Sam Houston and Sulphur all advanced to the semifinals after all three had strong seasons and tied for the district championship. The trio will play on Friday.

In Class 4A, DeRidder joins the Lady Dragon softball team in ending its season in Sulphur. DeRidder will play on Friday.

In Class 3A, Iota is the lone coverage team after downing defending champion South Beauregard. The Bulldogs will play on Thursday.

In Class 2A, Kinder and Welsh will take the rivalry to the diamond as the teams aim to mean in the state title. Both teams will start their journey on Friday.

Southwest Louisiana has a pair of Class 1A teams in the state tournament. Grand Lake and Merryville will play one another on Thursday for a trip to the Class 1A state title.

Pitkin is our lone Class B school left alive. The Tigers continue the strong school year and start off our coverage teams on Wednesday.

Below is Southwest Louisiana's coverage teams schedule.

WEDNESDAY

(7) Zwolle vs (3) Pitkin - 5/9, 2:30 PM @ Field 40

THURSDAY

(3) Iota vs (2) Brusly - 5/10, 4:30 PM @ Field 41

(11) Merryville vs (2) Grand Lake - 5/10, 5:00 PM @ Field 37

FRIDAY

(5) Loreauville vs (1) Kinder - 5/11, 10:00 AM @ Field 41

Class B title game - 5/11, 1:00 PM @ Field 37

(10) Lakeside vs (3) Welsh - 5/11, 1:00 PM @ Field 41

(31) Westgate vs (3) DeRidder - 5/11, 1:30 PM @ Field 40

(8) Central - B.R. vs (4) Barbe - 5/11, 4:00 PM @ Field 41

(6) Sulphur vs (2) Sam Houston - 5/11, 7:00 PM @ Field 41

SATURDAY

Class 4A title game - 5/12, 11:30 AM @ Field 40

Class 1A title game - 5/12, 2:00 PM @ Field 37

Class 2A title game - 5/12, 2:30 PM @ Field 40

Class 3A title game - 5/12, 5:30 PM @ Field 40

Class 5A title game - 5/12, 6:00 PM @ Field 41

Click here for all the brackets.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.