Breaux Bridge man killed in ATV crash near Jennings

A construction worker operating an all-terrain vehicle was killed when he traveled into the path of another vehicle in Jennings, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.

LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on the I-10 South Frontage Road, just west of Jennings. A Polaris Ranger ATV operated by Drake Scrantz, 27, Breaux Bridge, attempted to enter the I-10 South Frontage Road from an adjacent median when he was struck by a Dodge pickup truck driven by Gregory Romero, 55, Egan.

Scrantz, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the ATV and died as a result of his injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.