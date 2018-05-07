Termite swarms return, how to protect your property

Swarming termites are returning to Southwest Louisiana along with the humidity.

Robert Soileau, branch manager for J&J Exterminating in Lake Charles, said the past few days have been overwhelming.

"We've had calls all weekend long and the phones have been going crazy," Soileau said.

Soileau said this is nothing new especially this time of year, but the amount of swarming termites they've seen is a bit unusual compared to years past.

"I think the cold winter and the cooler spring we've had had a lot to do with it," Soileau said. "And the reason for the termites swarming is that they're trying to find their mate to form a new colony."

Soileau provides these tips to protect your belongings.

"Keep the lights off right at dark, keep your blinds closed because they're attracted to any kind of light." Soileau said. "Make sure your house doesn't have any moisture problems, make sure you have good screens and caulking around windows and doors."

"I would also suggest getting a pest control operator to do an inspection at least once a year and put it under contract so that way you always have someone looking at it."

