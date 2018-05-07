Honor roll students arrive to school in style - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Honor roll students arrive to school in style

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Getting dropped off at school by your parents is one thing, but what about getting a ride to school in a limousine?

Beyond the Classroom Learning Center is rolling out the red carpet for all of their honor roll students this year.

The elementary and middle school students that attend the learning center and made A’s and B’s the entire year got to ride in style.

Charles Lockett is the program director at Beyond the Classroom and says he wants kids to think it’s cool to get good grades again.

“A lot of kids in school were making good grades and they weren’t feeling cool, so we said, ‘Hey let’s make you a celebrity, let’s bring out the media, let’s bring out the limousine rides, let’s make sure you feel great about making good grades,'" said Lockett. "It’s something we need to always do in our community, go the extra mile for them. Make them feel like a celebrity, make them feel happy about making good grades.”

Lockett says this kicks off scholar appreciation week for their learning center, and students will be celebrated all week.

For more information on the Beyond the Classroom Learning Center, click HERE.

