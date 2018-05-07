Cody Light officially booked into Calcasieu Parish jail

Cody Light, the man shot while evading police on video last week, has been arrested.

Light, 35, of Cullman, Alabama was accused of shooting at a district attorney the week before in Alabama, WAFF reports.

While in Sulphur, Light was attempting to rob a house at gunpoint and was caught. Police chased him from Sulphur to Carlyss, according to Sulphur Police.

Light had been in the hospital in critical condition and had to get surgery.

Mel Estess, the spokesperson for the Sulphur Police Department, says that Light has been charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and use of a firearm. Light is booked into the Calcasieu Parish jail.

