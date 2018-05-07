Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 4, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 4, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Charles Thomas Bailey, Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Christine Louise Griffith, 38, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery, aggravated assault. Bond: $200,000.

Briggitte Renee Reed, 55, Lake Charles: Alter prescription for drugs, direct contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.

Maisha Nicole Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Angel Emmanuel Bayron Esquilin, 23, Vinton: Illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drugs, possession of synthetic marijuana, driving on a roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $10,500.

Jareth Shermon Bias, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Ronald Joseph Pitre, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia.

Tamara Evans Albro, 35, Lake Charles: Simple battery of the infirm.

Tina Lorraine Adams, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Burnell Green, 67, Alexandria: Alter prescription for a drugs, prohibited activities and sanctions, identity theft.

Javeon Jaron Green, 17, Lake Charles: Armed robbery, possession of marijuana, instate detainer.

Aaron Cole John, 19, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $2,500.

Ronald James Plumber, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, misrepresentation during booking, parole violation.

Kendel Deteron Sample, 39, Starks: Direct contempt of court.

Juan Travis Young, 30, Dequincy: Sexual battery.

Andre Rashad Brooks, 30, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse battery, possession of drugs.

Eric Dwayne Lafleur, 40, Lake Charles: First-degree rape, parole violation, battery of  a police officer, simple burglary, sexual battery, car jacking, simple robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, home invasion.

Kelly Ellis, 32, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Dana Marie Weems, 36, Melrose: Direct contempt of court.

Oscar Alfred McKinney, 37, Houston, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of stolen firearms.  

Mary Therese Camp, 48, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, resisting an officer, theft.

Jeremy Joseph Trahan, 37, Sulphur: Stalking, harassment.

Casey Lynn Vanhuss, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Contina M. Searlie, 43, Baton Rouge: Direct contempt of court, theft, tail lamps, no seat belt, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Paul Jason, 23, Lake Charles: Theft.

Tamico Denise Simon, 41, Lake Charles: Theft.

Shatora Dynesha Nechee Lemelle, 22, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Ryan Joseph Taylor, 18, Lake Charles: Violations of registration provisions, possession of drugs.

Brittany Lyanne Lebert, 31, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, theft.

William Russell Campbell, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

