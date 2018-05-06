McNeese Earns No. 3 Seed in SLC Tournament

LAKE CHARLES—The 2018 Southland Conference Tournament field has been set and McNeese softball will enter this week’s tournament, May 8-11 in Lake Charles as the No. 3 seed behind regular season champion and No. 1 seed Nicholls and No. 2 seed Stephen F. Austin. Both Nicholls and Stephen F. Austin have a first round bye and will first take the field on Wednesday.

Tickets for the tournament can be purchase online at mcneesesports.com or at the gate on the day of the games.

Ticket prices are $25 (adult) and $10 (child/ages 5-12) for an all-tournament pass and a one-day pass is $10 (adult) and $5 for a child. Children under the age of 4 will be admitted free. Any student from any Southland Conference university will be admitted with a university ID.

Games 1-11 will be streamed live on the Southland Digital Network with Richard Dow, Bruce Merchant and Tony Taglavore sharing play-by-play duties. The games will be available via southland.org/live and Southland Conference apps. Live stats will also be provided throughout the tournament. All links can also be found on mcneesesports.com.

The remaining seeds include No. 4 seed Southeastern Louisiana, No. 5 seed Central Arkansas, No 6 seed Abilene Christian, No. 7 seed Northwestern State and No. 8 seed Sam Houston State.

The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the first two games of the tournament being single elimination. The remainder of the tournament is double elimination.

The championship game is scheduled for noon on Friday, May 11. The championship game will be televised nationwide on ESPNEWS with Lincoln Rose and Katie Morse on the call. If game 3 is necessary, action will move to ESPN3. Streaming coverage of this game will be available from WatchESPN.com and ESPN apps.

McNeese (36-19, 18-9) will face the winner of the Abilene Christian/NW State game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The tournament will get underway with No. 5 Central Arkansas taking on No. 8 Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. Abilene Christian and Northwestern State will square off at 1:30 p.m. followed by No. 4 Southeastern Louisiana playing the winner of the UCA/NW State game at 4 p.m.

The tournament will continue through Friday with games beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

