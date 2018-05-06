Power line down near Ellender Bridge, parts of Gulf Intracoastal - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Power line down near Ellender Bridge, parts of Gulf Intracoastal Waterway blocked

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Ellender Bridge (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury) Ellender Bridge (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A power line is down near the Port of West Calcasieu after a towing vessel pushing a crane barge hit it, according to LTJG Leanna Maio of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Maio says it happened at 4 a.m. Sunday morning approximately two miles west of the Ellender Bridge.

Lake Charles personnel from the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit and Entergy are working on mitigating the situation, Maio says. Entergy is working to implement permanent repairs and restore power to the area.

The Gulf Intracoastal Waterway is closed to vessel traffic in both directions at mile marker 245, extending a quarter mile in both directions.

The Calcasieu River ship channel remains open to all vessel traffic.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

