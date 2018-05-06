Power line down near Ellender Bridge, parts of Gulf Intracoastal Waterway blocked

A power line is down near the Port of West Calcasieu after a towing vessel pushing a crane barge hit it, according to LTJG Leanna Maio of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Maio says it happened at 4 a.m. Sunday morning approximately two miles west of the Ellender Bridge.

Lake Charles personnel from the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit and Entergy are working on mitigating the situation, Maio says. Entergy is working to implement permanent repairs and restore power to the area.

The Gulf Intracoastal Waterway is closed to vessel traffic in both directions at mile marker 245, extending a quarter mile in both directions.

The Calcasieu River ship channel remains open to all vessel traffic.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

