Local non-profit Dreams Come True sends boy to Disney World

Dreams Come True, a non-profit organization dedicated to granting dreams to children with life-threatening illnesses, hosted its first crawfish festival at the Burton Coliseum on Saturday.

At the inaugural event, a 12-year-old boy got the surprise of a lifetime.

Becky Prejean, executive director of Dreams Come True, announced on stage at the event that Bryce Leger and his family would be going to Disney World.

Bryce Leger and his family leave for Disney World in the next couple of days. He says he's most excited about trying all of the food.

According to the organization's website, it was founded for the sole purpose of providing dreams to children with life-threatening illnesses.

"Over the years, we have remained focused on this goal. Every effort is made to maintain contact and a relationship with the children after dreams are granted."

For more information on Dreams Come True, visit their Facebook page.

